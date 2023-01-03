Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road reopens following single-vehicle crash this morning

THE Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road has reopened after temporarily closing this morning following a single-vehicle crash on the road.

Emergency services were at the scene after the driver lost control and crashed into a fence at around 10am this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that there were no injuries due to the collision.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo the road has reopened.

“The road is back open. Everything is grand. There was a concern initially for the driver. There are no injuries reported.

"The person lost control of the vehicle. The car didn’t get to the water. It was at the edge."

“It happened this morning around 10am. The person was taken to hospital for a checkup,” said the garda spokesman.