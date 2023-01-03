Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road reopens following single-vehicle crash this morning

THE Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road has reopened after temporarily closing this morning following a single-vehicle crash on the road.
Emergency services were at the scene after the driver lost control and crashed into a fence at around 10am this morning.
Gardaí have confirmed that there were no injuries due to the collision.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo the road has reopened.
“The road is back open. Everything is grand. There was a concern initially for the driver. There are no injuries reported.
“It happened this morning around 10am. The person was taken to hospital for a checkup,” said the garda spokesman.