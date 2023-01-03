Thousands of euro worth of equipment stolen from Cork-based companies following break in

Thousands of euro worth of equipment has been stolen from three production companies following a break in at a property on MacCurtain Street on New Year’s Eve.

Deep Red Productions, Epic Productions and Dare Media Productions - three companies with offices at Thompson House - were impacted by the incident.

Emmet O’Brien, a founding member of Deep Red Productions, said the break in came as a “big shock” to the company and a very unfortunate start to the new year.

The items stolen from Deep Red are a Canon C100 Mark II, a Canon 70mm-200mm white lens, a Samyang 35mm lens, a Samyang 14mm lens and a 4K Panasonic camcorder.

The company has urged anyone who notices the sales of items such as these in film groups or film pages to bring it to their attention so it can investigate any potential leads.

Mr O’Brien extended his thanks to the filmmaking community in Cork for their support since the incident occurred.

“As terrible as it’s been we’ve had really nice messages from people, people have shared our posts and we’ve gotten messages from people saying if we need something for a project we can borrow it,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media, Epic Productions asked people to keep an eye out for the items it had stolen, namely, a Canon C70, a small HD touch screen monitor, a Sigma 70-200mm lens, a Tokina 11-16mm lens, an RF 50mm lens, an RF 28-70mm f2 lens and a Kondor Blue camera cage in black.

“Our close friends Deep Red and Dare Media were also targeted. If anyone comes across this gear online or even on set please let us know,” Epic Productions said.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that Gardaí are “investigating a burglary that occurred at a property on MacCurtain Street, Cork, on New Year’s Eve”.

The spokesperson said no arrests have yet been made and that investigations are ongoing.