Pictures: Christmas Panto returns to Douglas Community School

“IT is lovely to see the excitement and the smiles on the faces of the young students,” said the principal of Douglas Community School Pat Barry as the school held its annual Christmas pantomime and winter wonderland arrived at the school.

There was huge excitement in the Cork city secondary school as the Transition Year Christmas panto returned following a Covid disrupted absence said the school principal.

“Each year we do a school panto. With Covid we didn’t get a chance to do it for a couple of years. There is huge excitement at this time of the year. We often do our own interpretations of pantomimes. We are doing one this year called Spiderella,” he said.

Mr Barry said this year’s pantomime features all the Transition Year students who help in a variety of roles.

“The full TY group would be involved in it from being on stage, helping backstage, making props, doing make-up, selling tickets, designing posters, ushering people in and out. There is a job for everybody in the TY group.

“The feedback we have been getting is extremely positive,” he said after Douglas Community School held daily shows for local primary school children and evening shows for parents and the local community.

“We held day shows for local primary schools over four days. All the feeder schools come in to see the play. We would have close to 12 schools in total coming in. We also held two evening shows for parents and for the local community.

“The show was very good. The primary school students got a great kick out of the various characters in the panto and the costumes. There was a lot of interaction with the audience. Some of the characters ran down through the crowd and they exchanged high fives with the audience,” he added.

Douglas Community School also held a Winter Wonderland in their school for the first time this year said the school principal.

“To coincide with the primary school students coming in for the panto, we created a Douglas Community School Wonderland.

"The school foyer was beautifully done up with inflatables and reindeers. The little office nearby became Santa’s Grotto. The primary school students were able to come in and post a letter through the letter box. They were also able to have a word with Santa.

“The school choir sang a few hymns and Christmas songs in the main assembly area. This got them in the mood before the pantomime. The train then took them to the outdoor area where there was a full-size Santa’s sleigh, and they got their pictures taken there before the performance. It was a great success. The decorations, props and the singing set the tone from the moment they came in,” he added.

Mr Barry paid tribute to the woodwork department for their help in creating Winter Wonderland.

“The woodwork department was very much to the fore with this project. The teacher Mr McNamara was helped by some TY students in putting it all together. They made a full-size sleigh, a train with a bell. The sleigh also had a place for a driver to sit in. We can use this again going forward.”

The Cork city secondary school are gearing up for a great festive season. The school principal said there is a ‘lovely’ Christmas atmosphere in the school.

“Everybody is upbeat and feeling the positivity. It is a nice time of the year. There is a lovely Christmas atmosphere in the school.”