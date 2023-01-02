Cork business donates €5k to Cork Penny Dinners

CORK-BASED business consultancy 3SIXTY has made a donation to Cork Penny Dinners during what is a tough time of year for many in need.

3SIXTY wanted to make a donation this Christmas to a deserving Cork charity and chose Cork Penny Dinners, a registered charity that provides those in need with a hot nourishing meal each day and warm clothes and bedding such as sleeping bags and duvets.

Brian O’Brien of 3SIXTY said that last year's idea from one of the team to make a donation on behalf of everyone on the team in lieu of Christmas presents was very popular, so they decided to take the same approach this year.

We sent an email to everyone on the team, with a short-list of four organisations, and asked everyone to vote for their number one choice. Penny Dinners was the resounding winner.

“Everyone commented on the great work done by the amazing Caitríona and her team of volunteers. I think Penny Dinners would have scored very highly in any year.

"But there was a clear sense that this year more than others, the work they do is more needed and more impactful than ever. Given the financial and emotional strain, more people than ever are under as a result of the rising costs of living.

Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners receiving a cheque for €5000 from Brian O'Brien along with Margaret Cotter and Juliet Murphy, all of 3SIXTY from funds donated on behalf of staff members in lieu of Christmas gifts at the Cork Penny Dinners base in Cork City. Also included is well-known advocate for the elderly Paddy O'Brien. Picture: David Keane.

“With this in mind, we decided to donate €5,000 to Penny Dinners on behalf of everyone at 3SIXTY,” he said.

Mr O’Brien, along with Margaret Cotter of 3SIXTY, Cork football legend and eight-time All Ireland winner Juliet Murphy, and campaigner for the elderly and Mr O’Brien’s father Paddy O’Brien, met with the brainchild of Cork Penny Dinners Caitríona Twomey ahead of the Christmas.

“Caitríona was kind enough to give us a fantastic tour of the facilities, and she spoke eloquently and passionately about the work they do,” Mr O’Brien said.