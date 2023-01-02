Investigations continue after woman (28) dies in Cork city apartment 

Tributes have been paid to 28-year-old Brazilian national, Bruna Fonseca, who died at a flat in Liberty Street in Cork city yesterday morning.
Ms Fonseca, who was from Formiga in Minais Gerais in Brazil was working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital. She has been described as a “hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague”.
Ms Fonseca was also a qualified librarian and a graduate of the Centro Universitário de Formiga. It is understood she had been living in Ireland for less than a year.
The emergency services and gardaí attended the scene at 6.30am on New Year’s Day. Ms Fonseca was found unresponsive and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí had met a man known to Ms Fonseca outside the flat and he had taken them to a bedroom in the flat over Picasso Hair Studio on 5 Liberty Street in the city centre.
CPR was carried out on Ms Fonseca but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested. He remained in garda custody at the Bridewell Station in Cork city last night.