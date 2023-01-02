Investigations continue after woman (28) dies in Cork city apartment 

Tributes have been paid to 28-year-old Brazilian national, Bruna Fonseca, who died at a flat in Liberty Street in Cork city yesterday morning.

Ms Fonseca, who was from Formiga in Minais Gerais in Brazil was working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital. She has been described as a “hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague”.

Ms Fonseca was also a qualified librarian and a graduate of the Centro Universitário de Formiga. It is understood she had been living in Ireland for less than a year.

A Garda on duty at the entrance to a residence on Liberty Street, Cork where the body of a women i her 20s was discovered on New Year's Day. Picture Dan Linehan

The emergency services and gardaí attended the scene at 6.30am on New Year’s Day. Ms Fonseca was found unresponsive and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí had met a man known to Ms Fonseca outside the flat and he had taken them to a bedroom in the flat over Picasso Hair Studio on 5 Liberty Street in the city centre.

CPR was carried out on Ms Fonseca but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested. He remained in garda custody at the Bridewell Station in Cork city last night.

He was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and could be detained for up to 24 hours from the time of his arrest.

The body of Ms Fonseca was removed from the scene at lunchtime yesterday. It was taken to Cork University Hospital for an autopsy, which was conducted by assistant State pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster. The results have not been released, for operational reasons.

The scene was sealed off for a full technical and forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Efforts will be made to track the last known movements of the deceased. Door-to-door inquiries will be carried out, and CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed.

The area is home to a number of businesses, so gardaí will be able to access footage which could assist them in their investigation.

A statement issued on behalf of management and staff at Mercy University Hospital Cork and Bidvest Noonan’s Contract Cleaners said: “We are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of Bruna Fonseca.

“Even though she was only working for a short time for the company at the hospital, she was considered a hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her friends in Cork, and her family and friends in Brazil.

“May she rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, locals and passers-by expressed shock about the passing of the young woman yesterday. One elderly man said it was a “dreadful start to the new year.”

He said: “What is the world coming to?

"The world has gone mad. That is so sad.”

A middle-aged man also stopped and said: “God have mercy on her soul” when he realised that a young woman had died suspiciously in the area.

A number of people also expressed disbelief at what had occurred as they made their way into Mass at nearby St Francis Church.

The investigation into the death is being led by a senior investigating officer (SIO), and a Garda family liaison officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased. Divisional scenes-of-crime officers are continuing to examine the scene, which remained sealed off.

Anyone who can assist gardaí with their inquiries is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.