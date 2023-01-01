Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 20:28

Garda appeal to help locate missing 70-year-old man from Blarney Road

70-year-old James Daly is missing from his home at Blarney Road, Cork since the evening of Friday, 30th December, 2022.
Ellen O'Regan

Gardaí are appealing for assistance from the public, to help locate a 70-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Cork since Friday.

James is described as approximately 5ft 8” in height, of slim build with short grey hair. 

When last seen he was wearing a wine coloured jacket and grey knitted hat.

His family are concerned for his wellbeing, and have requested Garda assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Woman who died in Liberty St property named; Man (20s) remains in custody

missing person
