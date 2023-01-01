Gardaí in Cork appealing for help in locating 55-year-old man missing since Friday 

Gardaí are appealing for help from the public to trace the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man who went missing from Kealkil in Cork on Friday afternoon.

55-year-old Michael Kearns was last seen leaving his home in Kealkil at approximately 3pm on Friday, 30 December, in a 171D registered white Peugeot Partner van.

Michael is described as approximately 5ft 11” in height and of thin build with short fair/grey hair.

Michael’s family are concerned for his wellbeing, and have requested Garda assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.