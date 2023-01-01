Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 16:29

Gardaí in Cork appealing for help in locating 55-year-old man missing since Friday 

55-year-old Michael Kearns was last seen leaving his home in Kealkil at approximately 3pm on Friday afternoon, 30 December, in a 171D registered white Peugeot Partner van.
Gardaí in Cork appealing for help in locating 55-year-old man missing since Friday 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ellen O'Regan

Gardaí are appealing for help from the public to trace the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man who went missing from Kealkil in Cork on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for help from the public to trace the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man who went missing from Kealkil in Cork on Friday afternoon.
Gardaí are appealing for help from the public to trace the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man who went missing from Kealkil in Cork on Friday afternoon.

55-year-old Michael Kearns was last seen leaving his home in Kealkil at approximately 3pm on Friday, 30 December, in a 171D registered white Peugeot Partner van.

Michael is described as approximately 5ft 11” in height and of thin build with short fair/grey hair.

Michael’s family are concerned for his wellbeing, and have requested Garda assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Man arrested after woman in her 20s found dead in Cork city apartment 

More in this section

Lucky Cork Lotto player is Ireland's newest millionaire Lucky Cork Lotto player is Ireland's newest millionaire
18-year-old remanded in custody charged in connection with serious assault in Carrigaline 18-year-old remanded in custody charged in connection with serious assault in Carrigaline
Four New Year's babies born in Cork before 4am  Four New Year's babies born in Cork before 4am 
missing perosnmichael kearns
Woman who died in Liberty St property named; Man (20s) remains in custody

Woman who died in Liberty St property named; Man (20s) remains in custody

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more