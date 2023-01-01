Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 15:08

Four New Year's babies born in Cork before 4am 

Two boys and two girls were born in Cork to four sets of proud parents, all before 4am on New Year’s Day.
Two boys and two girls were born in Cork to four sets of proud parents, all before 4am on New Year’s Day.

Ellen O'Regan

As people across Cork celebrated the arrival of 2023 into the small hours of Sunday morning, in Cork University Maternity Hospital, four New Year’s babies were being welcomed into the world.

Born at just six minutes past midnight on 1 January 2023, baby boy Frantisek was the first child born in Cork this year, to parents Katarina Olejnikova and Frantisek Olenik from Tallow in Waterford.

At 12:54am came baby girl Fiona, who was born to parents Irina Guliaeva and Viacheslav Ponezha from Glasheen Road in Cork.

Parents Sally McCarthy and Denis McCarthy from Glengarriff in Cork welcomed their baby girl, Holly, into the world at 1:14am.

A few hours later, Katherine Butler and Padraig Butler from Gilabbey Street in Cork celebrated the birth of their new baby boy, who is not yet named, at 3:47am.

