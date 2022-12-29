'More guards on the ground': Fresh calls for policing resources in Carrigaline 

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline at around 5.45pm, on Wednesday evening, where a man, aged in his late 20s, was found on the roadway with injuries.
He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
A man in his late teens has since been arrested and is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda station.
Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said there was a mixture of shock and frustration in the area.
“While there is huge shock in the community after such a serious incident, there is also a lot of frustration because we have been repeatedly calling for more resources, but we haven’t seen the results,” he said.
“I really hope senior garda management finally listen to us and provide a stronger local presence of gardaí.”
Cllr McGrath, who lives in Carrigaline, said local people want to see a more visible garda presence in the area.