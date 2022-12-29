'More guards on the ground': Fresh calls for policing resources in Carrigaline 

FRESH calls have been made for a greater garda presence and increased opening hours in Carrigaline Garda Station following a serious assault in the town.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline at around 5.45pm, on Wednesday evening, where a man, aged in his late 20s, was found on the roadway with injuries.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A man in his late teens has since been arrested and is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda station.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said there was a mixture of shock and frustration in the area.

“While there is huge shock in the community after such a serious incident, there is also a lot of frustration because we have been repeatedly calling for more resources, but we haven’t seen the results,” he said.

“I really hope senior garda management finally listen to us and provide a stronger local presence of gardaí.”

Cllr McGrath, who lives in Carrigaline, said local people want to see a more visible garda presence in the area.

“Carrigaline has a fantastic and vibrant community,” he said. “People want reassurance.

"They want to see better visibility and more guards on the ground. The Garda station is not open properly.

“It has very limited opening hours. People are repeatedly telling me they are ringing the Garda station and the phone is unanswered. They then ring Togher Garda Station, and the phone is unanswered.

“It needs to change. Unfortunately, it takes a serious incident such as this to bring a focus to these things. Senior Garda management need to recognise there is a huge deficit in the service that is provided. It is a minimal service. It is not good enough.

“I will be making the call for greater resources and for a greater presence of gardaí. They should be out there preventing issues and not just reacting to issues. I must commend the individual gardaí who are doing their best, but they are also very frustrated at the lack of resources they have at their disposal.

"Garda management at the highest level, needs to recognise this.”

Fine Gael councillor Jack White agreed residents need reassurance following the incident.

“The community is in shock,” he said.

“There is a palpable sense of upset in the locality.

"We have a population of around 20,000. It is the largest town in Cork County. We do need an active Garda presence.

“Carrigaline remains a safe town, a very vibrant town to work and live in. In the new year we will endeavour to liaise with senior garda divisional management and the chief superintendent.”

Michael Wall, who is the chairperson of Carrigaline Community Association, echoed the call for a stronger Garda presence and an increase in the opening hours in the Garda station.

“The station should be open 24/7 particularly for such a large population.

“It is not an isolated incident. The people who live in the area which this incident happened have been tormented with anti-social behaviour. If the gardaí are seen on the beat more often in troubled areas on a constant basis it will deter them. We also need more in-person police forum meetings for Carrigaline because the most important part of policing is the community input.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following Wednesday’s assault.

“Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday December 28 2022, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on: 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800 666 111, or call any Garda station.”