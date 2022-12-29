Teen arrested following Carrigaline assault which left man in critical condition

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault which left a man in critical condition yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, at around 5.45pm on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was found on the roadway with injuries.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Another man, in his late teens, has since been arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána asked for witnesses to come forward: "Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pmyesterday evening Wednesday 28 December 2022, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí."

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.