Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 18:27

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing teenager last seen in Cork village 

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Ali Brdar, who was last seen in the village of Shanballymore, near Kildorrery, on Wednesday evening.
Ali Brdar is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Ellen O'Regan

Gardai are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager, last seen in Shanballymore in Cork yesterday.

When last seen, Ali was wearing a black tracksuit, black Nike jacket and white runners.

Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

missinggardateenshanballymorekildorreryali brdarbrdar
