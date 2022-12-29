Tributes paid to former city councillor and Cork businessman John Blair following his passing

Former Cork City Councillor, John Blair, who established the popular Blairs Inn bar and restaurant near Blarney, has been remembered as a “gentleman” who was unfailingly “dedicated and committed to whatever job he took on” following his passing.

Mr Blair, who resided in Cloghroe but originally hailed from Mallow, passed peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Tuesday, a few days prior to his 79th birthday.

He is survived by his wife Anne and children Duncan, Judy and Richard.

Speaking to The Echo following his passing, Independent city councillor and historian Kieran McCarthy said he has fond memories of interviewing Mr Blair for a book he wrote called Inheritance: Heritage and Memory in the Lee Valley, Co. Cork.

Pictured in 1998: John Blair and wife Anne after they were presented with a Club Orange Pub Lunch Award. Picture: Mark McCall.

In the book, which focuses on several aspects of the region’s cultural heritage, providing insights into place-making, community roots, and identity, Mr McCarthy explains that following his education, Mr Blair took a job in marketing and in 1968 was asked by his grandfather to take over the family pharmacy on Patrick Street.

“John obliged and helped in the rebranding of the business especially the shortening of the name to Blair’s Chemist.

“John was conscious of marketing the name and moving the business forward,” Mr McCarthy explained.

In the 1970s, Mr Blair decided to get involved in local politics and became a member of the Fine Gael party.

He was elected to the then Cork Corporation in 1974 at the age of 30.

Mr Blair was also President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and President of Cork Business Association in 1974.

Fianna Fáil councillor and former Lord Mayor of Cork Tony Fitzgerald pictured with John Blair in 2017. Picture: John Sheehan Photography

Five years later, he ran in the European Elections but was unsuccessful.

However, he returned to local politics in the 1980s during which time he became a member of the Progressive Democrats.

Following the decision to close Blair’s Chemist, Mr Blair later established the highly successful Blairs Inn with his wife, which remains in the family.

Cork Fine Gael TD, Colm Burke said Mr Blair was “held in very high regard in Fine Gael at all times”.

He was, Mr Burke said, “dedicated to his constituents” during his time as a councillor and was “very proactive in working to improve the city”.

“He was very hardworking all his life.

“No matter what he turned his hand to, he was always dedicated and committed to whatever job he took on.

“He will be sadly missed,” Mr Burke continued.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said he was “very sorry” to hear of Mr Blair’s passing.

“John was a gentleman and traditionally invited the Lord Mayor to turn on the Christmas lights at the [Blairs Inn] premises in Cloghroe for the annual community get together.

“It is always a great tradition and his connection to the Lord Mayor’s office made it special,” he said.