'A gentleman who had time for everyone': Tributes paid to Cork legend Kenny Lee following his passing

Legendary Cork entrepreneur and music promoter Kenny Lee, who was instrumental in bringing the Live at the Marquee (LATM) concert series to Cork, has been remembered as a “gentleman who had time for everyone” and a person of “great ability” following his passing.

The Cork native, who most recently lived in Killeagh, passed peacefully at Beaumont Residential Care yesterday evening.

He died at the age of 84 and is survived by his wife Anne and six children Stephen, Marian, Veronica, Kenny Jr, David and Patrick.

A formidable entrepreneur, Mr Lee established some of the city’s most-frequented former nightclubs including Bogarts on Patrick Street and Spiders on Hanover Street.

He also formerly owned the Pav and had a well-established career in music promotion with Aiken Promotions.

Pictured in 2007: Kenny Lee, Aiken Promotions; and Sam Beshoff, Soul Rebel Stage Crew, checking the sound system was ready for the Live at the Marquee series. Picture: Neil Danton / News Digital

Speaking to The Echo, Kenny Jr said his father started out in the entertainment industry as a singer and theatre performer before establishing his own businesses and working in music promotion.

A visionary for Cork’s entertainment sector, Kenny Jr said his father was “always bringing new phases to Cork” and was “instrumental” in starting LATM.

He lauded the staff at Beaumont Residential Care where his father had been for two months for the “brilliant” care they provided.

Aiken Promotions boss, Peter Aiken described Mr Lee as a “gentleman who had time for everyone” and who was a “great help to Aiken Promotions bringing the Marquee to Cork- along with Bruce Springsteen Ed Sheeran and many shows at City Hall, the Opera House and Liberty Hall”.

“He was also blessed with a great sense of humour and was very easy company,” Mr Aiken continued, adding that Mr Lee will be “greatly missed and remembered”.

Meanwhile, former Senator and Lord Mayor of Cork, Denis 'Dino' Cregan, who was a long-time friend of Mr Lee’s, said he was “privileged” to know him.

“He was a great character, who had great ability,” Mr Creegan said.

“The best of entertainment came to Cork thanks to Kenny Lee and the people that were with him.”

Mr Lee was also a firm supporter of one of Cork's oldest caring organisations, Penny Dinners.

“Kenny Lee was known and loved by many, especially in Penny Dinners,” the charity’s co-ordinator Caitríona Twomey told The Echo following his passing.