People invited to submit suggested questions for next census

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is inviting submissions on suggested questions for Ireland’s next census, which will take place in 2027.
Pictured at the launch of census 2022 at government buildings was then-taoiseach Micheál Martin. Picture Jason Clarke.

Amy Nolan

A PUBLIC consultation inviting people to submit their views ahead of the next census closes to submissions towards the end of next month. 

Submissions proposing changes to the phrasing of questions used in Census 2022 or suggesting new question(s) for Census 2027 are welcomed as part of the consultation.

"Preparations for Census 2027 have already begun and this public consultation on the questions for the next census is an important part of the process," Eileen Murphy, head of census administration, said. 

"The CSO has also started work on delivering an online response option for the first time in an Irish census," she continued. 

Early in the new year, a Census Advisory Group will be established to review the submissions and decide on new questions and changes to the current set of questions. 

These will then be tested in a pilot census in 2024 before the final set of questions are submitted for Government approval in 2025. 

The public consultation will close at 12 noon on Friday, January 20. 

Submissions can be made via the CSO website or by email to census2027consultation@cso.ie.

Alternatively, submissions can be posted to Consultation 2027, Central Statistics Office, Swords Business Campus, Balheary Road, Swords, Co Dublin K67 D2X4. 

