Man, 86, who died in Carrigaline house fire named locally

The man who died following a house fire in Carrigaline on Friday night has been named locally as 86-year-old John Lynch, also known as Seán.

The fire, which broke out at a house in The Court in the Waterpark estate in Carrigaline shortly after 9pm on Friday night, was eventually brought under control by four units of the fire service from Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Cork City which attended the scene.

The fire services used a hydraulic platform to fight the blaze, which destroyed the semi-detached house before firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

Mr Lynch was discovered following an extensive search of the ruins of the house by firefighters, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains were brought to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Mr Lynch lived with his 40-year-old son, David, who was not at home when the fire broke out.

A garda investigation into the cause of the fire is under way, but it is understood that it is not being treated as suspicious.

A garda spokesperson said on Monday evening that they had not named the man who died in the fire.

Local Fianna Fáil county councillor Séamus McGrath said Carrigaline was a community in shock after the news of Mr Lynch’s death.

“It was a dreadful tragedy and to happen at Christmas time makes it all the more devastating,” Cllr McGrath said.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends.

“The gentleman would have been a familiar presence in the area locally in Waterpark and there is a lot of shock and sadness in the local community,” Mr McGrath said.

“I would like to commend the emergency services for their response to the tragic incident.”