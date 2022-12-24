Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 08:29

'Such a sad thing to happen': Elderly man dies in Cork house fire 

"This is such a sad thing to happen at this time of year."
'Such a sad thing to happen': Elderly man dies in Cork house fire 

The fire — which broke out at a house in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline — was reported to have destroyed a house but was eventually contained.

Jack White, Eoin English and Steve Neville

A man in his 80s has died following a house fire in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

A Garda spokesperson said they were alerted to reports of a house fire shortly after 9pm on Friday night.

The fire — which broke out at a house in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline — was reported to have destroyed a house but was eventually contained.

Gardaí said the occupant of the house, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Speaking on Saturday, local Fine Gael councillor Jack White said: “This morning as we learn of a tragedy from the terrible house fire, my sincere condolences go to the family, friends and neighbours of the deceased man.

"It was a devastating scene last night, and I want to pay special tribute to the emergency services who attended and contained the fire in difficult circumstances.

"This is such a sad thing to happen at this time of year."

This story first appeared on Irishexaminer.com.

More in this section

Cork motorist caught speeding at 172km/h on National Slow Down Day Cork motorist caught speeding at 172km/h on National Slow Down Day
Hospital surgery corridor Taoiseach tells HSE to use all available resources to tackle hospital pressures
HSE share tips on remaining stress free this holiday season HSE share tips on remaining stress free this holiday season
cork city firecarrigaline
Architect designing a commercial building

South Terrace redevelopment set to include 103-bedroom hotel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more