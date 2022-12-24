'Such a sad thing to happen': Elderly man dies in Cork house fire 

A man in his 80s has died following a house fire in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

A Garda spokesperson said they were alerted to reports of a house fire shortly after 9pm on Friday night.

The fire — which broke out at a house in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline — was reported to have destroyed a house but was eventually contained.

Gardaí said the occupant of the house, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Speaking on Saturday, local Fine Gael councillor Jack White said: “This morning as we learn of a tragedy from the terrible house fire, my sincere condolences go to the family, friends and neighbours of the deceased man.

"It was a devastating scene last night, and I want to pay special tribute to the emergency services who attended and contained the fire in difficult circumstances.

"This is such a sad thing to happen at this time of year."

This story first appeared on Irishexaminer.com.