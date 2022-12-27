Inspections of private rental properties in Cork city skyrocket

In the first three quarters of 2022, a total of 5,346 inspections were carried out by or on behalf of the city council, with 4,416 dwellings visited, whereas 2021 saw a total of 837 inspections, with 819 dwellings visited.
The figure of 5,346 inspections in the first nine months of 2022 represents a 538% increase on the whole of 2021’s figures.
Failure rates, where dwellings were found to be non-compliant with regulations on the first inspection, are 70% for the first nine months of 2022, down on last year’s rate of 92%.
Commenting on the figures, Cork City Councillor Mick Nugent welcomed the marked increase in inspection numbers.
“A significant number of dwellings are still failing on the first inspection, and that is concerning, and that says to me there are still a lot of issues with the quality of private rental properties,” the Sinn Féin councillor said.