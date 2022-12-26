Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Letters reveal dispute between Sean Lemass and a Cork TD over tea rations 

“If, as you say, you require four to six pints of liquid every day and won’t drink whiskey, coffee, cocoa, milk, or even water, you are going to have a problem." 
Letters reveal dispute between Sean Lemass and a Cork TD over tea rations 

In 1941, Seab=n Lemass responded wryly to the Corkman: “Keeping up with your correspondence is imposing a strain on the resources of my department." 

Elaine Whelan

THE National Library of Ireland has unveiled a range of items acquired for the national collection this year including a World War II era letter from Seán Lemass to Cork politician regarding tea rations.

The letters between Minister of Supplies Seán Lemass and Cork politician TP Dowdall TD date from 1918 to 1975.

The Cork TD wrote to the Department of Supplies, pleading for an increase in his tea ration.

In 1941, Lemass responded wryly to the Corkman: “Keeping up with your correspondence is imposing a strain on the resources of my department. However, I feel I must write to you in reply to your representations concerning tea.

“If, as you say, you require four to six pints of liquid every day and won’t drink whiskey, coffee, cocoa, milk, or even water, you are going to have a problem. I fear, however, that you will have to solve this problem by yourself.”

The letter is part of the Fawsitt-Dowdall Papers, a selection of correspondence, photographs, personal papers, and ephemera from Cork politicians Diarmuid Fawsitt, TP Dowdall, James C Dowdall and Jennie Dowdall, and their son, Finbarr Dowdall.

The Seán Lemass letter is catalogued and can be consulted in the manuscripts reading room by anyone with a reader’s ticket: Also among the acquisitions were vintage posters from Mallow cinema.

These 1960 posters from the Cork cinema bring the excitement of ‘going to the pictures’ to see films such as My Fair Lady vividly to life.

The period represents the height of cinema in the social life of Ireland, just ahead of the advent of TV.

Speaking about the additions to the national collection during 2022, acting director of the library , Katherine McSharry, said: “The job of collecting Ireland’s memory in every age, whether from the 16th century or 2022, is a year-round one for the team at the National Library.”

All the acquisitions in 2022 join the library’s 12m items, including books, newspapers, periodicals, photographs, prints, drawings, maps, letters, diaries, websites and more. The library’s work is funded from its annual grant from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

More in this section

Safety tips for people taking on the Christmas Day swim in Cork Safety tips for people taking on the Christmas Day swim in Cork
Lightning Strikes in Front of Lower Manhattan in New York City Thunderstorm warning for Cork; rain forecast for Christmas Day 
Southdoc boss: Out-of-hours GP services in danger of being 'overwhelmed' Southdoc boss: Out-of-hours GP services in danger of being 'overwhelmed'
history
<p>"Over the Christmas period if you feel stress, anxiety, down or lonely the important thing to remember is you won't be alone feeling like this."</p>

HSE tips to stay stress free during festive season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more