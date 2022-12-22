Significant increase in number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork this Christmas week continues to increase significantly.

There are now over 60 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork hospitals, a significant increase in the numbers hospitalised with the virus earlier this week.

There are currently 61 people with the virus hospitalised in Cork, with 46 Covid-19 patients in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 15 Covid-19 patients in the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) as of 8pm on Monday, December 21.

Just three days ago, on December 19, there were 42 people hospitalised in Cork, 34 at CUH and eight at MUH.

Last month, on November 30, there were 21 people with the virus hospitalised in Cork, 18 at CUH and three at MUH.

ICU

According to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there are two patients with Covid-19 in ICU at CUH and one patient in ICU at MUH.

Nationally, there are 17 people with the virus in ICU, an increase in the number of people in ICU on Monday when the number of Covid patients in ICU was 11.

The number of Covid-confirmed patients who are invasively ventilated is six.

PCR

According to the latest data available on the Covid-19 Data Hub which was last updated on December 20, there have been 172,154Covid-19 (PCR) cases recorded in Cork.

The data shows that there were 429 confirmed Covid-19 cases (PCR) in Cork in the 14 days up to midnight on December 19.

According to the data, there has been an increase in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork in the last week.

As of midnight on December 12, the 14-day incidence rate was 73.3. The incidence rate in the 14-day period up to December 19 was 79.