Former Cork City pub with overhead apartments hits the market

A former Cork City pub, which has been closed for several years, has hit the market with an asking price of €350,000.

The premises located on High Street previously operated as The Lions Den pub at ground floor level and also has apartments overhead.

The ground floor remains laid out as a bar area with substantial storage and a cold room area.

At first-floor level there is a one-bedroom apartment, with a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor.

There is a separate entrance to the apartments from the street level.

The property, located just before St Finbarr's Hospital, is within walking distance of the city centre.

Estate agents handling the sale, Murray Browne said the sale of the property is a “great opportunity” to sub divide the ground floor or reopen as a pub or as a restaurant or coffee shop.

There is no public licence attached to the property.

