'They're a huge help': Donated defibrillators will save many lives

The four transport companies presented the defibrillators to the three first responder groups at Coláiste Éamann Rís.
Representatives of Cork City, Ballincollig and DBM Community First Responders with new defibrillator presented to them by sponsors Drom, CaM, M&T and Tony Doyle Transport companies, at Colaiste Eamann Ris, Turner's Cross. The clothing was sponsored by the Irish International Trading Corporation for the Cork City First Responders. Picture: David Keane.

Donal O’Keeffe

IN a gesture which has been described as “lifesaving”, four Cork transport companies have donated four brand new defibrillators to first responders.

The donations mean that three separate groups of first responders across Cork county will be in a position to help save lives this Christmas and beyond.

Tony Doyle Transport, which is based in Glanmire, and Mourneabbey-based CaM Trans each donated a separate defibrillator to Cork City Community First Responders.

Drom Transport, which is based in Lombardstown, presented a new defibrillator to Doneraile, Buttevant and Mallow Community Responders, while Monard-based M&T Transport Cork presented a defibrillator to Ballincollig Community First Responders.

David Heffernan of Irish International Trading Corporation, making the presentation to Majella Carroll of Cork City First Responders and her colleagues, from left, Fred Lotty, Barry O'Donoghue, Alan Barry, Marty Crowley and Joe Moroney, at Colaiste Eamann Ris, Turner's Cross. Picture: David Keane.
David Heffernan of Irish International Trading Corporation, making the presentation to Majella Carroll of Cork City First Responders and her colleagues, from left, Fred Lotty, Barry O'Donoghue, Alan Barry, Marty Crowley and Joe Moroney, at Colaiste Eamann Ris, Turner's Cross. Picture: David Keane.

Also attending the presentation were representatives of Irish International Trading and SuperValu Togher, who had both sponsored jackets for Cork City Community First Responders.

Dean Murphy of CaM Trans said their contribution was small if it helped to save a life.

“We just wanted to try and help out, we all try to do some little bit, and we decided that rather than giving suppliers or colleagues a bottle of wine or a box of chocolates this Christmas, instead we would try and give someone the gift of life,” Mr Murphy said.

Tony Doyle said Mr Murphy had encouraged him to make a donation, and he was very grateful he had.

“Every town and village should have a defibrillator, every school and factory should have one, they’re a huge help,” Mr Doyle said.

Barry O’Donovan from Cork City Community First Responders said first responders were extremely grateful for the support of companies which sponsor defibrillators.

“Donations like these help us to get into communities and do what we do,” Mr O’Donovan said. “We’re always trying to emphasise that to get hands on a chest is a huge thing, but early defibrillation, that’s what saves lives, and these new defibrillators will be lifesaving in Mallow, Doneraile, and Buttevant, in Ballincollig, and here in Cork City.”

