Crosshaven Coast Guard responds to reports of washed up boat near Cork Harbour

Crosshaven Coast Guard responded to a call-out by MRSC Valentia to reports of a boat washed up along the entrance to Cork Harbour yesterday morning.

MRSC Valentia activated Crosshaven Coast Guard’s pagers shortly before 10.30am on Wednesday morning.

A crew member in one of the unit’s jeeps went to the Ringabella area and on arrival, the crew found the reported boat well aground and in need of some TLC.

The boat and owner were reunited and Crosshaven Coast Guard stood down and returned to base.

The unit is reminding members of the public not to hesitate in contacting the emergency services immediately by dialing 112/999 and asking for the Irish Coast Guard in the event that someone or something is in trouble on or near coasts or inland waterways.