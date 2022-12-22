Planning sought for 40 apartments in Glanmire area

A PLANNING application has been lodged with Cork City Council seeking permission for the development of 40 new apartments in Glanmire.

Growdale Ltd is looking to construct 18 one-bed units, 21 two-bed units and one three-bed unit in a single apartment block at Knocknahorgan townland in Sallybrook, Glanmire.

The apartment block would range in height from three to five storeys including under croft and basement parking.

According to the planning statement submitted with the application, the site is currently undeveloped and is located on the Knocknahorgan Road.

The scheme, the statement contends, “responds to market demands” by supplying a mix of unit types and sizes for households of different needs.

“The apartment design as well as the site layout enables easy access to all, including individuals with special needs,” the statement continues.

It also notes that the surrounding area of the site currently comprises of larger houses and argues that the proposed smaller sized apartments would “bring a more diverse housing mix to the area”.

The planning application also seeks permission for all ancillary development works including vehicular and pedestrian access, footpaths, bicycle and car parking and landscaping works. 31 parking spaces would be provided if the development was given the go-ahead.

“Given the urban location of the proposed development, it is necessary that substantial efforts be made to encourage the use of sustainable transport modes,” the planning statement, prepared by McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants on behalf of the applicants, states.

“The proximity to the level of public transport available to residents means that achieving the appropriate modal share is entirely achievable,” it continues.

A decision on the planning application is expected in mid-February.