Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Planning sought for 40 apartments in Glanmire area

The apartment block would range in height from three to five storeys including under croft and basement parking
Planning sought for 40 apartments in Glanmire area

Growdale Ltd is looking to construct 18 one-bed units, 21 two-bed units and one three-bed unit in a single apartment block at Knocknahorgan townland in Sallybrook, Glanmire.

Amy Nolan

A PLANNING application has been lodged with Cork City Council seeking permission for the development of 40 new apartments in Glanmire.

Growdale Ltd is looking to construct 18 one-bed units, 21 two-bed units and one three-bed unit in a single apartment block at Knocknahorgan townland in Sallybrook, Glanmire.

The apartment block would range in height from three to five storeys including under croft and basement parking.

According to the planning statement submitted with the application, the site is currently undeveloped and is located on the Knocknahorgan Road.

The scheme, the statement contends, “responds to market demands” by supplying a mix of unit types and sizes for households of different needs.

“The apartment design as well as the site layout enables easy access to all, including individuals with special needs,” the statement continues.

It also notes that the surrounding area of the site currently comprises of larger houses and argues that the proposed smaller sized apartments would “bring a more diverse housing mix to the area”.

The planning application also seeks permission for all ancillary development works including vehicular and pedestrian access, footpaths, bicycle and car parking and landscaping works. 31 parking spaces would be provided if the development was given the go-ahead.

“Given the urban location of the proposed development, it is necessary that substantial efforts be made to encourage the use of sustainable transport modes,” the planning statement, prepared by McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants on behalf of the applicants, states.

“The proximity to the level of public transport available to residents means that achieving the appropriate modal share is entirely achievable,” it continues.

A decision on the planning application is expected in mid-February.

Read More

Cape Clear has full mobile and broadband connectivity following community project

More in this section

Homeless man jailed for begging had recently been given permanent room  Homeless man jailed for begging had recently been given permanent room 
Man accused of raids on Cork post offices so he could fund visit to US fiancée could spend Christmas in jail Man accused of raids on Cork post offices so he could fund visit to US fiancée could spend Christmas in jail
Pictures: Tears of joy as loved ones welcomed home at airport Pictures: Tears of joy as loved ones welcomed home at airport
planning#housingcork constructionhousinghousing crisis
Section of Dunkettle Interchange in Cork to close tonight

Section of Dunkettle Interchange in Cork to close tonight

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more