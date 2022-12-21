People born on New Year’s Day in 1973 called on to celebrate milestone in Irish history

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 12:56

European Movement Ireland (EM Ireland) has called on those who were born on January 1, 1973 to make contact with the organisation.
People born on New Year’s Day in 1973, who received a special medallion to mark Ireland joining the then European Economic Community (EEC), now the European Union (EU), have been invited to come forward and enjoy a special celebration to mark the occasion. Picture: European Movement Ireland

Amy Nolan

People born on New Year’s Day in 1973, who received a special medallion to mark Ireland joining the then European Economic Community (EEC), now the European Union (EU), have been invited to come forward and enjoy a special celebration to mark the occasion.

Some 160 Irish babies born on New Year’s Day were presented with commemorative medals, commissioned by the then Irish Council of the European Movement, now EM Ireland, to mark this pivotal moment in Irish history.

The medallion, de-stamped from bronze and dipped in silver, was designed by Mr Bill Watson, Of Wordsmith Ltd, Dublin.

Each one is dated January 1, 1973 and is engraved with the name of the child to whom it was presented.

Each one is mounted in a presentation case with an accompanying parchment certificate from the Irish Council of the European Movement.

“The idea of presenting the children born on New Year’s Day in Ireland with a special Europa medal was part of a programme arranged by the Irish Council of the European Movement to mark the historic occasion of Ireland formally becoming part of the European Economic Community,” Noelle O Connell, CEO of EM Ireland, explained.

“So we’re making a special plea for all of these Eurobabies to please come forward as part of a celebration to mark the transformative impact of 50 years of membership in the EU and Ireland’s emergence as a modern, open economy and society – as well as celebrate their own birthday,” she continued.

Eurobabies are asked to get in touch with EM Ireland by emailing info@europeanmovement.ie.

