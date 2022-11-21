Former Lord Mayor of Cork appointed to top EU job

A former lord mayor of Cork city has been appointed to a prestigious position in the European Union, overseeing maritime policy until 2024.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has been appointed vice chair of the European Parliament body. The Seas, Rivers, Islands and Coastal Areas Intergroup brings together over 100 MEPs from 23 countries to monitor EU maritime policies and promote concrete actions.

The Fine Gael representative was asked to take up the post based on her long-standing record on maritime affairs. Ms Clune said: “I look forward to engaging with my colleagues to promote Europe’s strong maritime tradition and boost renewable energy development.

“As an Irish MEP, I offer the perspective of an island nation committed to expanding its offshore wind capacity to address climate change and the energy crisis. We know the deep waters and excellent wind capacity in the Celtic Sea and the west coast of Ireland can generate huge amounts of green power for Europe.

“To do this we need more investment, research and a focus on the crucial factor of ports. As the second largest natural harbour in the world, Cork has huge potential as a hub for new floating and seabed-fixed turbine projects. The Shannon Estuary has also been identified as an ideal location to harness the power off the Atlantic coast.”

Ms Clune told The Echo that Cork is very well placed for wind and tidal power projects given its location on the Atlantic seaboard. “There is huge potential.”

Deirdre Clune MEP. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ms Clune will keep her position until the end of this parliament, which will end in May, 2024.

The appointment brings extra prestige to Cork and Ireland, and the focus will now be on the western, Atlantic, coasts of Europe.

Ms Clune said she will be aiming to encourage innovation in offshore energy. “The war in Ukraine has focused all minds, and particularly governments, on what we can do in that area, to fulfil our potential.”

The MEP said she will also focus on marine ecosystems from a food security perspective, and marine aquaculture. However, her primary focus will be on marine sources of energy. “There is absolutely enough wind to power the whole island. It’s a matter of harnessing that energy. We will be looking at what’s happening, research-wise, in that area.”

Large offshore energy can generate conflicts with coastal communities, but these can be overcome, she said.