Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 14:08

Cork weather: Here's what conditions could be like on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

According to Met Éireann, the outlook for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is uncertain but the national forecaster has given an early indication of what conditions might be like. 
Met Éireann has given an early indication of the weather conditions expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has given an early indication of the weather conditions expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

According to the national forecaster, the outlook for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is uncertain, but the current indications are for mixed conditions on both days.

“The outlook for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are uncertain. But at the moment, it looks like Christmas Eve will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and some showers with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees and moderate to fresh southwest winds.

“Christmas Day looks like being cool and bright with a mix of sunshine and showers with moderate westerly winds and highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees,” Met Éireann has stated.

The run up to Christmas also looks set to bring a mixture of sunshine and showers.

The latest forecast for Munster says that much of tomorrow will be dry with bright or sunny spells.

Towards the evening time, rain will develop in the southwest and move up over the region.

Highest temperatures will be around 7 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Thursday morning is expected to remain mostly dry, but through the afternoon and evening, outbreaks of rain will develop in Munster and south Leinster.

The national outlook for Friday states that rain on Friday morning will spread northwards and be persistent over the northern half of the country in the afternoon and evening.

Brighter weather with showers will follow over the southern half of the country.

Highest temperatures down south will range from 6 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more