Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 21:00

Cathedral bells ring in time for Christmas

The bells of the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne were recently rededicated and rung for the first time after 5pm mass on Saturday, December 17, alongside the installation of new outside lighting.
Cathedral bells ring in time for Christmas

Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne's (North Cathedral) bells ring again after 56 years silence. Pictured (L/R) - Joan Casey, Cora Ward, Fr. Sean Crowley, Billy Keane, Francis Horgan and Angela Crowley Photo: Colm Lougheed

Eoin Kelleher

Cork’s North Cathedral bells rung out across the city for the first time in 56 years on Saturday, marking a new chapter in the life of the church.

The bells of the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne were recently rededicated and rung for the first time after 5pm mass on Saturday, December 17, alongside the installation of new outside lighting.

Bishop Fintan Gavin, Diocese of Cork and Ross, with Fr Eoin Casey (OP), Fr Sean Crowley, and Canon John O’Donovan blessed the bells at a special mass, and the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Deirdre Forde attended.

The bells gradually fell into disrepair and by 1966 only one bell remained working. Sometime later this bell too was put to rest.

The nine bells, which were first commissioned in 1869, were a familiar sound that announced the ordination of bishops and priests, weddings, first communions, confirmations, Sunday Masses, the Angelus, and funeral Masses for nearly 100 years.

Work began in 2019 on the nine bells. Some €170,000 was raised thanks to an ambitious fundraising campaign supported by personal donations, sponsorships, the parish lotto, and parish donations.

The cathedral worked alongside architects, engineers, and bell experts to complete the extensive restoration project.

The two most important parts of the project are remedial works on the timber support structure and restorative works on the bells themselves. The final ambition to bring the vision for the project fully to fruition is to make the tower accessible to parishioners and visitors in the future.

Speaking of the rededication of the bells, Canon John O’Donovan, administrator of the cathedral said: “We are grateful to everyone who has helped bring this project to life over the past three years. The outpouring of support from the parishes and the people of the area is a testament to the maintaining of the heritage of this important building to the city of Cork.

“It is fantastic for the children and grandchildren of those who heard them last to hear the bells ring again,” he said.

Read More

'A year of change and immense challenges': Cork bishops issue Christmas message

More in this section

law & justice Man to be sentenced in the new year for sexual abuse of his former partner's 11-year-old son
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Woman with 214 previous convictions jailed for shoplifting and causing criminal damage
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork man sentenced for having cannabis for sale or supply
#religioncork city centre
wooden judge on book on the desk

Cork resident avoids jail term after beating his former partner in 'rage of jealousy'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more