Judge jails man after car set on fire in Cork city for no reason 'other than his level of intoxication' 

A District judge found it heart-breaking to read the victim impact statement from the owners of a car that was deliberately set on fire in Cork city.

Judge Marian O’Leary said after reading the victim impact statement from the owners of the car and the sacrifices they made to buy this car and put it on the road –

“Look what went into it – heart, body and soul.”

And of no consolation to the owners was the fact that Robert Kerwin of Ivy House, Catherine Street, Limerick, had absolutely no reason for setting it on fire, the judge said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said when the judge asked about his reason for the arson, “None, other than his level of intoxication.

"When he is not under the influence he is very amicable.”

Judge O’Leary said, “That is not good enough to these people.”

The judge sentenced the 29-year-old to seven months in prison.

Noting that the accused had come up with no compensation even though the crime dated back more than two years, Judge O’Leary said Kerwin had dealt with the case very badly.

The background to the incident was that on September 28 2020 the BMW car was parked near Jury’s on Anderson’s Quay.

Garda Joseph Crowley observed smoke coming from the car. As he got closer to the car he saw flames coming out of it.

Kerwin fled the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

He admitted starting the fire in the car with a lighter. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by fire.