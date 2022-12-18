Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 07:44

Judge jails man after car set on fire in Cork city for no reason 'other than his level of intoxication' 

“Look what went into it – heart, body and soul.” 
Judge jails man after car set on fire in Cork city for no reason 'other than his level of intoxication' 

The judge sentenced the 29-year-old to seven months in prison.

Liam Heylin

A District judge found it heart-breaking to read the victim impact statement from the owners of a car that was deliberately set on fire in Cork city.

Judge Marian O’Leary said after reading the victim impact statement from the owners of the car and the sacrifices they made to buy this car and put it on the road – 

“Look what went into it – heart, body and soul.” 

And of no consolation to the owners was the fact that Robert Kerwin of Ivy House, Catherine Street, Limerick, had absolutely no reason for setting it on fire, the judge said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said when the judge asked about his reason for the arson, “None, other than his level of intoxication. 

"When he is not under the influence he is very amicable.” 

Judge O’Leary said, “That is not good enough to these people.” 

The judge sentenced the 29-year-old to seven months in prison.

Noting that the accused had come up with no compensation even though the crime dated back more than two years, Judge O’Leary said Kerwin had dealt with the case very badly.

The background to the incident was that on September 28 2020 the BMW car was parked near Jury’s on Anderson’s Quay.

Garda Joseph Crowley observed smoke coming from the car. As he got closer to the car he saw flames coming out of it.

Kerwin fled the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

He admitted starting the fire in the car with a lighter. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by fire.

More in this section

Corkman to fly Irish flag at ‘Olympics’ of bodybuilding Corkman to fly Irish flag at ‘Olympics’ of bodybuilding
LATEST: Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again LATEST: Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again
Council warns of treacherous roads across Cork Council warns of treacherous roads across Cork
cork crime
<p>Newly announced cabinet ministers in Government Buildings today 17 December 2022. Photograph: Government Information Service</p>

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar names his new cabinet

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more