Driver dies in fatal road collision in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for information following a fatal crash yesterday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R619 near Dromahane, County Cork, at about 5.05pm on Friday, December, 16.

The driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, a man aged in his mid-40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was preserved pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The R619, Dromahane to Bweeng road, near Dromahane was closed for a time, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 4pm and 5.15pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Read More Gardaí investigations underway after two die in separate road collisions in Cork

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.