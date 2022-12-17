Current head of Tusla Bernard Gloster will take on role of HSE chief executive in Spring

The current boss of the child and family agency Tusla has been named the new head of the Health Service Executive.

The HSE confirmed on Friday that Bernard Gloster has been appointed as chief executive.

It said his appointment follows an “open, competitive selection process”.

Mr Gloster is expected to take up the role in spring 2023.

Before joining Tusla as chief executive in September 2019, Mr Gloster spent more than 30 years working in the health services.

He held several senior management positions, including chief officer of HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, and worked in or managed in both community and acute hospital operations, according to the HSE.

He is a social care worker by profession, and holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University and an MSc in Management Practice from UCC.

Chairman of the HSE board Ciaran Devane said: “I am delighted that someone of Bernard’s experience, both within the HSE and externally within Tusla, is taking up this role.

“Bernard’s track record and commitment to public service will be invaluable as the HSE, like health services elsewhere, enters a period requiring great change and development.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Bernard Gloster is a public servant with a track record of innovation and reform across health and social care services over many years.

“At a time of unprecedented investment in the HSE, I know he is deeply committed to ensuring that the Irish health service becomes one of the best places in the world in which to be treated, and to work in. I am delighted that he is to take up this role.

“The challenge of leading our health services is among the most important roles in our public service and I look forward to working closely with Bernard as we work towards our goal of delivering universal healthcare for our people.” Mr Gloster said: “I am very privileged to have been selected by the HSE to be the CEO of an organisation of such vital importance to the public.

“Working with such a large and diverse workforce committed to providing the best in health and social care brings many opportunities for continuous improvement in how people access and experience services.

“I look forward to working with the Board, my HSE colleagues, partners across the wider system as well as with the Minister and the Department on the health reform agenda.” He takes over the post after Paul Reid stepped down at the end of September.