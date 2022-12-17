Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 08:00

Current head of Tusla Bernard Gloster will take on role of HSE chief executive in Spring

It said his appointment follows an “open, competitive selection process”.
Current head of Tusla Bernard Gloster will take on role of HSE chief executive in Spring

Please see attached photo of Mr Bernard Gloster, new HSE CEO. Image from: HSE

Cate McCurry, PA

The current boss of the child and family agency Tusla has been named the new head of the Health Service Executive. 

The HSE confirmed on Friday that Bernard Gloster has been appointed as chief executive.

It said his appointment follows an “open, competitive selection process”.

Mr Gloster is expected to take up the role in spring 2023.

Read More

Banned for six years after driving erratically near Cork Airport

Before joining Tusla as chief executive in September 2019, Mr Gloster spent more than 30 years working in the health services.

He held several senior management positions, including chief officer of HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, and worked in or managed in both community and acute hospital operations, according to the HSE.

He is a social care worker by profession, and holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University and an MSc in Management Practice from UCC.

Chairman of the HSE board Ciaran Devane said: “I am delighted that someone of Bernard’s experience, both within the HSE and externally within Tusla, is taking up this role.

“Bernard’s track record and commitment to public service will be invaluable as the HSE, like health services elsewhere, enters a period requiring great change and development.” 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Bernard Gloster is a public servant with a track record of innovation and reform across health and social care services over many years.

“At a time of unprecedented investment in the HSE, I know he is deeply committed to ensuring that the Irish health service becomes one of the best places in the world in which to be treated, and to work in. I am delighted that he is to take up this role.

“The challenge of leading our health services is among the most important roles in our public service and I look forward to working closely with Bernard as we work towards our goal of delivering universal healthcare for our people.” Mr Gloster said: “I am very privileged to have been selected by the HSE to be the CEO of an organisation of such vital importance to the public.

“Working with such a large and diverse workforce committed to providing the best in health and social care brings many opportunities for continuous improvement in how people access and experience services.

“I look forward to working with the Board, my HSE colleagues, partners across the wider system as well as with the Minister and the Department on the health reform agenda.” He takes over the post after Paul Reid stepped down at the end of September.

More in this section

Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Banned for six years after driving erratically near Cork Airport
wooden judge on book on the desk Girl, 14, defiled by teen during sleepover, Cork Court hears
Woman killed when struck by a car in Cork village was the 'light of her family', her funeral hears Woman killed when struck by a car in Cork village was the 'light of her family', her funeral hears
hsecork health
Cork comedian organises Christmas appeal for Cork Life Centre

Cork comedian organises Christmas appeal for Cork Life Centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more