Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 07:52

Taoiseach 'shocked and saddened' by death of Irish soldier in Lebanon

Another soldier has suffered “serious injuries”
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: "“It is with a deep sense of sadness and shock that I have learned of the death of one of our Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) peacekeepers, and serious injuries to another, in an incident in Lebanon."

PA Reporters

An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon has died following a “serious incident”, Irish Defence Minister Simon Coveney has said.

In a statement, Mr Coveney said another soldier had suffered “serious injuries”.

“I was informed by the Chief of Staff in the early hours of this morning of a serious incident involving Irish troops serving in Lebanon as part of UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon),” he said.

“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of shock that I have subsequently learned of the death of one of our peacekeepers and of the serious injuries to one other.

“At this time I want to express, on behalf of everyone in Ireland, our utmost sorrow at the loss of a young man serving his country and the United Nations overseas. To his family I want to say sorry for their heartbreak and loss.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was shocked and saddened by the death of the Irish soldier in Lebanon.

"I want to express the heartfelt sorrow of the Government of Ireland at the loss of a young person serving overseas with the United Nations.

“I want to express the heartfelt sorrow of the Government of Ireland at the loss of a young person serving overseas with the United Nations.

“In particular, I extend to his family our deepest sympathies for the terrible loss they have suffered.

“It is a reminder that our peacekeepers serve in dangerous circumstances, at all times, in the cause of peace.

“Our thoughts are with his colleagues, and to the wider Defence Forces family and all who serve overseas, we know how deeply you will feel this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

PRESIDENT

President Michael D Higgins has offered his “deepest condolences” to the family of the dead soldier.

He said in a statement: “As President of Ireland and Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, it is with a heavy heart, and conscious of the great loss it will represent to them, that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who has lost their life.

“A life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world.”

defence forces
