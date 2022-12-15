Member of Irish Defence Forces killed in Lebanon

Fiachra Gallagher

A member of Óglaigh na hÉireann, the Irish Defence Forces, was killed while carrying out UN peacekeeping duties in Lebanon on Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:15pm Irish time, a two-vehicle convoy carrying members of the 121st Infantry Battalion — United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon, or UNIFIL — came under "small arms fire", the army said.

Following the "serious" incident, four personnel were brought to a hospital near Sidon, where one solider was pronounced dead on arrival.

Another soldier remains in a "serious condition" having undergone surgery, while two others are being treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were on peacekeeping duty, travelling to Beirut in two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs).

"It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night," the army said in a brief statement, published on Twitter.

The Irish Defence Forces did not immediately release the name of the deceased solider.

A full investigation will be carried out into the incident, the army said.

In a statement, President Michael D. Higgins said it was with "deep sorrow" that he learned of the news.

"As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world.

"As President of Ireland and Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, it is with a heavy heart, and conscious of the great loss it will represent to them, that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who has lost their life. A life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world.

"May I also wish a speedy recovery to those other members of the Defence Forces injured in the incident. Our thoughts are with them at this time," he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Conveney also expressed his shock.

"At this time I want to express, on behalf of everyone in Ireland, our utmost sorrow at the loss of a young man serving his country and the United Nations overseas. To his family I want to say sorry for their heartbreak and loss.

"To the families of those injured, I want you to know the Defence Forces will do everything to care for and support your loved ones.”

Mr Coveney said he intends on meeting with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to discuss a “full investigation” into the circumstances of the incident.

“As Minister for Defence and for Foreign Affairs I am currently in New York for a meeting of the UN Security Council,” he said.

“I will return to Ireland this evening after I meet with the UN secretary general to discuss the loss of our peacekeeper and the full investigation that must now follow.”