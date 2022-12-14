Cork's Lord Mayor launches 'Just a Minute' cards to give bus users more time

Bus Éireann said it is proud to support Just A Minute Cards to assist those who need a little more time to use public transport services.

Lord Mayor Deirdre Ford Cllr joined Bus Éireann driver, Damien Ryan and Now Group, Jam Card Ambassador Ciaran Delaney to launch the initiative in the Cork Parnell Place Bus Station.

The JAM Card allows people with a learning difficulty, autism, or any condition where communication can be a barrier to show their JAM Card to the driver or a staff member and relay that they may need a little extra time or ‘Just A Minute’ when accessing services.

This comes as last week, The NTA announces all public transport in Ireland will continue to become JAM card friendly.

These public transport systems include TFI operators such as Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland, Iarnród Éireann, TFI Local Link and Luas.

Jam Card is an initiative set up by NOW Group’s participants, a social enterprise in Northern Ireland, to assist those with hidden disabilities and communication barriers.

You can show your hidden disabilities card when you are out shopping, dining out for food, visiting a bank, using public transport and more.

Nicola Tipping, JAM Card’s Business Development Manager, said ‘‘We’re delighted to partner with the National Transport Authority to help bring the JAM Card to public transport users across Ireland. We hope to improve the access of services for people with learning difficulties and autism.’’

JAM Card has grown into one of the leading accessibility and inclusion tools for its service users. There are now over 1,800 JAM Card businesses and 85,000 service users across the world.

Users can choose from a number of clear sentences to display their hidden disability and their need for patience. JAM Cards are available in the standard card form or as a smartphone app for easy access.