Man accused of using employers’ DCI fuel cards

The case against a man accused of using his employers’ DCI fuel cards for 70 separate transactions where he allegedly bought himself a total of €3,300 worth of diesel has been put back for hearing at Cork District Court on February 13 next.

40-year-old Artur Ostrowski of Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork, faces eleven sample charges.

On the application of Inspector Mark Keating, Judge Marian O’Leary put the case back for two months for hearing.

Garda Conor Cronin previously outlined the allegations in the case: “On April 10 2021 I received a report from the manager of Europcar at South Terrace. He had done an audit and found that 32 transactions were carried out between July 2020 and March 2021 totalling over €1,500.

“Artur Ostrowski was a former employee of Europcar where it is alleged he also took a picture of a DCI fuel card and used the details 32 times.

“It was found that he was also employed at Enterprise Rent-a-car and that he allegedly took a photo of a DCI fuel card. Between June 2020 and April 2021 there were 38 transactions on that card,” Garda Cronin said.

Fuel was allegedly purchased at Circle K in Frankfield, Amber on Bandon Road, the South Link service station and the West Link service station.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke represents the accused.