Marina market appeal lodged; owners say they will work with Council to address concerns 

Cork’s Marina Market owners have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála that they hope will address the concerns of Cork City Council, which has turned down retention permission for the popular market in the docklands.

CPR Properties Cork Limited lodged plans with Cork City Council on January 18, 2022, for permission to retain the change of use from a warehouse and distribution use to a market and food emporium, at the site of the former Southern, Fruits Distribution Company Warehouse, Centre Park Road, Kennedy Quay, Cork.

Permission was sought for the change of use from a vacant warehouse to an event and function gallery space, to a recreational use and to use as a health and lifestyle store. The application was turned down on November 15, following concerns from local landowners and residents.

A spokesperson for Marina Market said the appeal was lodged on December 12, and the process could take up to 12 months. The Market continues to operate in the meantime and is working closely with the City Council to resolve concerns.

“The appeal has gone in, but it will take a long time,” said the spokesperson. He said the main concerns relate to traffic and proximity to a chemical plant.

“They are the two major ones. The road traffic one is one that can be easily fixed,” he said. The Goulding Chemicals site already has adjacent residential and business buildings in its area, he said.

Permission was also sought for the change of use from a former pumping station to a coffee roastery, for the construction of a mezzanine to facilitate seating within a food emporium, the removal of nine car parking spaces, leaving 60 spaces remaining in the existing car park, as well as permission to facilitate the provision of a parcel pickup depot.

The plans included 44 bike parking spaces, parklets, a bike rental hub, an internal concrete staircase, the insertion of roof lightwells, openings, drainage, signage and all associated site development works.

Concerns raised

A number of submissions were made to Cork City Council regarding the application.

The Doyle Shipping Group (DSG) made a submission, saying that while it has “no objection in principle against the proposed development, the application does not deal with the very significant operational issues and conflicts that currently arise on foot of this development.”

These include concerns for safety of the members of the public, resulting from a “large increase” in “young families walking down Kennedy Quay on a daily basis, especially at weekends.

“Unauthorised parking in working areas on the quayside has also become an issue.”

It said the “current situation is completely incompatible with DSG’s long established rights and uses in the area. If this situation is allowed to continue, it is contended that it is only a matter of time before an accident occurs.”

The public should be encouraged to access the Marina Market via safer alternative routes, added DSG.

A Ballintemple resident submitted that he was in favour, but requested that the applicant “put in place a litter management plan for the surrounding areas.”

The Health Safety Authority (HAS) submitted that the area falls almost entirely within the land zoned for the neighbouring COMAH (control of major accidents and hazards) establishment, Goulding Chemicals Ltd. The applicant “appears not to have considered the proximity of the proposed Marina Market to the COMAH establishment.”

The HSA requested more information on the maximum occupancy for each of the proposed areas, the hours and types of occupancy, and “emergency management controls in the event of a major accident at the COMAH establishment.”

The Port of Cork Company (POCC) stated that is “strongly” opposes the proposal as set out. “At present, POCC have significant safety and operational concerns for the Port and its customers arising from the impacts of the existing unauthorised use that this application seeks to retain.”

The existing car park for the Marina Market is to the north of the warehouse site, with access from Kennedy Quay.

“This has resulted in a significant increase in non commercial, non industrial traffic through the POCC lands at Kennedy Quay," it said.

"This is undoubtedly a development that carries significant risk to the health and safety of the public who traverse the site and one that has negatively impacted the port’s operational use of the quayside.”

The POCC added that the applicant “has not addressed the existing issues that have arisen with regard to unregulated parking.”