Petition to save Cork's Marina Market after Cork City planning rejection

An online petition has been launched to preserve Cork’s Marina Market on Kennedy Quay, the long-term future of which has been put in doubt by a planning decision of Cork City Council.

The City Council’s decision not to grant retention permission for the much-loved food, arts and crafts hall has provoked a huge response from the public.

Cork city resident Charlie Clarke has launched an online petition called Keep Marina Market Open. This petition is not the work of Marina Market’s official governing body.

Organisers were given four weeks from the date of the decision, last week, to appeal the ruling. However, it’s understood legal wrangling could delay the market’s closure for up to 12 months.

An official spokesperson for Marina Market said they are working closely with the City Council in a process that has been “going on for quite a while.” “We have a very close relationship with them,” said the spokesperson. “We’re working hard with them.

"The appeal is in but there would be no immediate change for up to a year.” Marina Market’s organisers are focusing on addressing the City Council’s concerns, which centre on parking, traffic flows, and environmental issues.

“We appreciate the support of everyone in Cork over the past few days,” said the spokesperson. “We’ve got a good response from people. I think people know how important it is to the area, and to the economy in Cork.” Marina Market is currently open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm. An appeal to An Bord Pleanála is expected to be made on December 12. It’s a process which “could take a long time,” said the spokesperson.

The Market generates about 300 jobs directly, with another one hundred indirectly.

Some 35 full time vendors sell a range of foods, artwork, and clothing. There is a barber, a Santa Experience, and all the traders are independent operators drawn from the locality.

The idea mirrors the famous Time Out Lisbon Market. “We wanted something that kept that industrial feel, in the warehouse, and stuck to the history of the place. We’re focused on giving people the platform to put on events, concerts, and dog shows,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Mr Clarke said his petition is completely separate and independent of the Marina Market’s organisers, and he is doing it as a private concerned citizen. “We think it’s fantastic,” he said. “I just threw it out there to see if it would get some traction.” Mr Clarke said he believes in the “power of the people” and urged members of the public to sign it. “If it’s worth keeping, it’s worth fighting for.” On Tuesday evening, the petition had attracted 1,258 signatures.