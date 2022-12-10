Cork public invited to attend Delany Brothers commemoration

THE annual Delany Brothers commemoration, organised by the Phoenix Historical Society, takes place tomorrow, Sunday, with all welcome to attend the event.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, will be the main speaker at the commemoration which takes place at 12pm at the memorial monument on Dublin Hill in Blackpool.

The two volunteer brothers, Jeremiah and Cornelius (Con) were shot by Crown Forces on the night of the Burning of Cork in Jeremiah’s home.

Jeremiah died instantly and Cornelius died six days later at Cork’s Mercy Hospital.

The brothers are buried at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

“Every December we remember the Delany Brothers, Con and Jeremiah, shot dead in their beds at the family homestead on Dublin Hill without trial or mercy by British Crown Forces,” Sinn Féin local area representative, Mandy O’Leary-Hegarty said, speaking ahead of the event.

“This cruel act came on an intense day in Cork following an ambush by the IRA in Dillons Cross which saw the infamous British Auxiliaries seeking revenge for that incident and still smarting after their reversal at Kilmichael they carried out a wide-scale burning of Cork City centre.

“We remember with pride the Delany Brothers for their contribution to the struggle for Irish freedom and ultimate sacrifice.

“It is fitting we commemorate them on Dublin Hill so close to the GAA club named in their honour,” Ms O’Leary-Hegarty continued.