Trócaire issues plea to support Syrian refugees

TRÓCAIRE has issued a heartfelt plea to the people of Cork this Christmas, to support the hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in Lebanon who have been forced to flee their homes due to the 11-year-long civil war.

Launching the charity’s Christmas appeal, Deputy CEO, Finola Finnan said that Lebanon remains at the forefront of one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, hosting 1.5 million of the 6.6 million Syrians who have fled the conflict since 2011.

“It is vital that this Christmas we don’t forget the hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes during this terrible war. Trócaire is proud to work with partners supporting traumatised refugees in Lebanon and helping them live with dignity,” she said.

Ms Finnan said Irish donations are helping over 8,000 Syrian refugees who are being provided with community resilience training, emergency support as well as psychological support services and digital literacy for youth in refugee camps.

“We thank people in Cork for their support of our work over the years, and look forward to their continued support… With the generosity of our Irish supporters this Christmas Trócaire will continue to provide basic needs in the camps in the New Year,” she added.

Syrian born journalist, Razan Ibraheem, who came to Ireland from Syria as a refugee, and well-known GAA figure and RTÉ sports pundit, Dr Noelle Healy, also attended the appeal launch.

Ms Ibraheem said that people are “still suffering” more than 11 years after the start of the “brutal” war in Syria.

“Syrian refugees in Lebanon still live in tents and are deprived of basic necessities. Syrian refugee children are cold, hungry and missing schools.

“All they want for Christmas is an act of kindness, a scarf, a jumper or hot soup. Our response to the refugee crises or any crisis, define who we are and what we stand for,” she said.

To support Trócaire’s Christmas appeal, or to buy a Trócaire “Gift of Love” visit trocaire.org