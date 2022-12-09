Man jailed for 'selling heroin in Cork city' and 'taking on the gardaí at 8.30 in the morning'

A young man took a fighting stance against a garda during morning rush hour traffic in Douglas and was caught on another occasion with 22 deals of heroin inside the plastic shell of a Kinder egg.

Ryan Kennefick has been sentenced to a total of six months in prison arising out of the incidents.

Inspector Brendan McKenna said gardaí went to investigate an incident at Greenhills Court, Douglas Road, Cork, on December 15 2021, because of reports of loud noise from the area.

Gardaí arrived and approached Ryan Kennefick, formerly of Barry’s Place, Gurranabraher, Cork, and now of Youghal, County Cork, but as they did so, he ignored them and kicked over a number of wheelie bins. The he turned around and told the guard to “f*** himself”.

Insp. McKenna said, “He refused to stop for gardaí and staggered out in front of 8.30 a.m. rush hour traffic. He said to Garda Emmet Long, ‘You f***ing dirty pig, go f*** yourself’. He took a fighting stance and threw punches towards Garda Long’s face.

“Pepper-spray had to be used. He attempted to run away until Garda Long detained him.” At the time of this incident there was heavy traffic on Douglas Road, the inspector said.

Now at Cork District Court he has pleaded guilty to obstructing Garda Long, being threatening and being drunk and a danger.

He also pleaded guilty to having heroin for sale or supply at Cattle Market Avenue, Cork, on July 22 this year.

Inspector McKenna said the heroin was in the form of 22 separate deals in the shell from a Kinder egg.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, defence solicitor, said in relation to the Douglas incident, “I apologises profusely for his unacceptable behaviour with the guard. He wishes to apologise to the guard and to the people of Cork. He can only explain his behaviour by reference to his level of intoxication.” Judge Olann Kelleher said, as he imposed the total sentence of six months on the 20-year-old, “He is selling heroin in Cork city… and he is taking on the gardaí at 8.30 in the morning.”