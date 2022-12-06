Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 19:20

Stealing hair straightener from Cork store sees man jailed for six months

He had 26 previous theft convictions, Inspector Mark Keating said at Cork District Court.
Liam Heylin

Stealing a hair-straightener has cost a 36-year-old man a prison sentence of six months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on David O’Sullivan of 41 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, for stealing the €40 item from Mr Price on North Main Street, Cork.

David O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to the theft charge. 

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said, “He has been battling addiction since the age of 13. He was having some success but he lapsed again and got himself in a whole pile of criminal activity.” 

This resulted in a recent sentence of ten months.

The present sentence of six months will run concurrently with that.

Mr Kelleher said, “He lapsed back on heroin, very heavily. But he is doing well in prison, doing art and woodwork.

“He is also seeing a psychologist and getting some benefit from that. He readily admitted this offence even though he had no recollection of carrying it out.”

