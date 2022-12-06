'Hospital Watch' launched by Gardaí 

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 15:44

The Hospital Watch initiative is a proactive crime prevention programme rolled out in hospital setting.
Elaine Whelan

Cork’s Garda Siochana has officially launched the Hospital Watch programme in the Bon Secours hospital.

In attendance at the launch was Chief Superintendent Thomas Myers of Anglesea Street Garda Station was joined by Garda members from Togher District Community Engagement Unit, along with Bon Secours CEO, Mr Harry Canning.

Similar to a residential Neighbourhood Watch scheme, Hospital Watch operates as a partnership between An Garda Síochána, the Health Service Executive and Bon Secours Hospital staff.

With many viewing a hospital environment as a safe place, there are others who prey on the sick and vulnerable seeking care within the hospital’s walls.

The aim of the campaign is to ensure the safety of staff, patients, and visitors within Cork’s hospitals and to aid the prevention of such crime within the hospital.

City streets to see an increase in Gardaí as part of Christmas policing plan

To promote the programme, members of An Garda Síochána set up an information stand in the hospital to answer any questions from the general public.

The launch of Hospital Watch in Cork’s Bon Secours comes following a successful rollout of the initiative in Mercy University Hospital in September of 2021.

Under the new initiative, those worried for their personal safety or have witnessed suspicious activity in the Cork hospital are encouraged to freephone 021 4947120.

