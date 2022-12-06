City streets to see an increase in Gardaí as part of Christmas policing plan

More Gardaí will be on the beat in Cork city centre over the coming weeks to ensure it is as “safe and as user friendly” as possible over the Christmas period.
Superintendent John Deasy yesterday told a meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) that an increased amount of personnel would be patrolling the city centre as part of Gardaí's city centre policing plan for Christmas.
“In relation to our operation for policing in the city centre, particularly, we have dedicated people assigned every day from 10am to 8pm in high visibility policing of the city centre.
“We also have a covert unit that’ll deal with street drug activity and shoplifting and will interact with the crime prevention officer in relation to issues that are arising.
“We also have to be conscious of the night-time economy for the month of December and we will have additional personnel on duty, starting again from this evening, so that we’re catering for the increased numbers of Christmas parties or people who are in the city that may not normally be in the city,” he said.
Supt Deasy was transferred in recent months from Togher to Anglesea Street Garda Station, with responsibility for the Cork City Centre Community Engagement Functional Area.