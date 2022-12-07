Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Awards STEM from hard work for 10 successful Cork women

Johnson & Johnson released details of its 10 Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Undergraduate Award recipients following Munster Technology University’s (MTU’s) first year of engagement with the programme.
 Munster Technological University students pictured with bespoke framed glass artworks to mark their receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme. 

Sarah Horgan

THE recipients of an award recognising outstanding female students in areas including science, technology, engineering and maths were announced at a ceremony held in Ringaskiddy this week.

Operating in Ireland since 2016, the Award recognises outstanding female students in STEM2D disciplines-namely Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design. Each recipient will now receive a student award, industry mentoring and leadership training, along with the opportunity to attend career workshops, visit Johnson & Johnson sites and participate in WiSTEM2D events designed to support them in pursuing future STEM careers. 

The initiative has supported more than 400 female students over a six-year period. The 10 students selected to receive scholarships were Caoimhe Ní Fhlaitheartaigh, Jane Cowhey, Iffah Shah, Caoimhe Sexton, Abbey Cummins and Lauryn Murray. Laura Condon, Mary O’Riordan, Kate Brady and Aideen Buckley were also among the award recipients.

Site Lead at DePuy Synthes Ireland, Colm Hynes, highlighted the importance of the programme.

“As part of our effort to ignite the power of women, create healthier societies and improve human health, Johnson & Johnson is committed to building a diverse WiSTEM2D community,” Colm said. 

“We are delighted to welcome Munster Technological University into the programme this year, and further reinforce our commitment to developing a pipeline of diverse STEM leaders for the future.”

MTU President, Professor Maggie Cusack, also praised the 10 award recipients.

“My warmest congratulations to this year’s ten scholarship recipients. I wish these talented young women every success in their studies and hope they enjoy their workshops, mentoring and leadership training. While 2022 marks MTU’s first year as part of Johnson & Johnson’s WISTEM2D Awards programme, both our organisations have a long history of encouraging women into STEM.”

Held in DePuy, Ringaskiddy, the awards ceremony was attended by Mairead O’Meara, Director of Operations, DePuy Synthes; Maria Dalton, Director of Engineering, Sciences and Technology, DePuy Synthes, among others. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson WiSTEM2D Award scholarship were also presented with bespoke framed glass artwork created by Fermoy-based artist, Suzanne O’Sullivan.

