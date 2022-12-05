Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 12:59

Cork LGBTI+ organisation awarded funding under the LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call

LINC is an NGO that supports and advocates for lesbian and bisexual women and their families.
Cork LGBTI+ organisation awarded funding under the LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call

Cork organisation LINC has been awarded €58,900 after the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman announced 27 LGBTI+ projects are to receive funding. Stock image Rainbow Flag.

CORK organisation LINC has been awarded €58,900 after the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman announced 27 LGBTI+ projects are to receive funding.

LINC is an NGO that supports and advocates for lesbian and bisexual women and their families.

Their central aim is to improve the quality of life, health, and well-being of all women who identify as lesbian or bisexual in Ireland.

A total of €1,209,832.25 will be made available to 27 LGBTI+ community service-based projects nationwide under the 2022 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call.

The grants will assist the development of rural community infrastructure to be inclusive and welcoming of LGBTI+ persons, address gaps in LGBTI+ services, and support existing LGBTI+ community organisations.

Minister O’Gorman said the funding would ‘support’ community organisations nationwide. 

“Every LGBTI+ person deserves to feel safe, visible, and included in their community, and that is in every village, town and city across Ireland. 

"This €1.2m in LGBTI+ community services funding will support community organisations nationwide to improve access for LGBTI+ people to supports and services which will help to improve their quality of life and support them in realising their rights."

“The organisations behind the funded projects are doing valuable work, providing a safer, more inclusive environment for everyone, and ensuring LGBTI+ people can be visible in their communities. I want to commend the work of those organisations, and the many volunteers who support that work, in making all LGBTI+ people feel welcome and supported,” he added.

The 2022 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call is an essential element in achieving overall objective of the National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy.

Successful projects will assist the development of rural community infrastructure to be inclusive and welcoming of LGBTI+ persons, address gaps in LGBTI+ services, and support existing LGBTI+ community organisations.

Read More

Taoiseach shows a healthy appreciation for teen musicians in Hollyhill visit

More in this section

Crawford appoints three people to their board Crawford appoints three people to their board
Child stock Mallow Early Years’ Service rated excellent by inspector
Fundraising campaign for Michael Collins statue in Cork city officially launched Fundraising campaign for Michael Collins statue in Cork city officially launched
#lgbtq+
Mimi Webb announces Live at the Marquee gig for 2023

Mimi Webb announces Live at the Marquee gig for 2023

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more