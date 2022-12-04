Trucks causing 'gridlock' at Cork bridge; calls for better signage

Independent councillor Ger Keohane has called on Cork City Council to erect signage to prevent trucks from driving over a bridge in Glanmire that is not suitable for heavy goods vehicles and leads to traffic gridlock in Glanmire.

Cllr Keohane has renewed his calls for Cork City Council to put measures in place to divert HGVs away from the bridge in Riverstown, known locally as the John Barleycorn.

Drivers of articulated trucks are said to be causing “gridlock” when crossing the bridge which is not wide enough for two lanes of traffic.

Cllr Keohane said he has highlighted this matter ‘multiple’ times to Cork City Council.

“I have put in motions and customer service requests. I have also asked for the bridge to be structurally inspected by Cork City Council engineers and the heritage department,” he said.

Mr Keohane said he believes the bridge will collapse into the Glashaboy River unless HGVs are diverted away from the bridge.

“The bridge is of historical importance," he said. "Oliver Cromwell apparently stood on this bridge during the Cromwellian Conquest of Ireland. It is my genuine belief that the bridge will collapse into the Glashaboy River unless we can get the HGVs away from the bridge. That is why I have asked for a structural report.

"Common sense is needed. Lorries are getting caught there and this leads to traffic congestion.

"There should be warning signs before heavy good vehicles approach the junction. There is a sign on the bridge, but it should be placed by the traffic lights crossroad junction which would give them an earlier warning."