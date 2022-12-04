Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 09:00

Trucks causing 'gridlock' at Cork bridge; calls for better signage

"It is my genuine belief that the bridge will collapse into the Glashaboy River unless we can get the HGVs away from the bridge." 
Trucks causing 'gridlock' at Cork bridge; calls for better signage

Cllr Keohane has renewed his calls for Cork City Council to put measures in place to divert HGVs away from the bridge in Riverstown, known locally as the John Barleycorn. Stock image. 

John Bohane

Independent councillor Ger Keohane has called on Cork City Council to erect signage to prevent trucks from driving over a bridge in Glanmire that is not suitable for heavy goods vehicles and leads to traffic gridlock in Glanmire.

Cllr Keohane has renewed his calls for Cork City Council to put measures in place to divert HGVs away from the bridge in Riverstown, known locally as the John Barleycorn.

Drivers of articulated trucks are said to be causing “gridlock” when crossing the bridge which is not wide enough for two lanes of traffic.

Cllr Keohane said he has highlighted this matter ‘multiple’ times to Cork City Council. 

“I have put in motions and customer service requests. I have also asked for the bridge to be structurally inspected by Cork City Council engineers and the heritage department,” he said.

Mr Keohane said he believes the bridge will collapse into the Glashaboy River unless HGVs are diverted away from the bridge. 

“The bridge is of historical importance," he said. "Oliver Cromwell apparently stood on this bridge during the Cromwellian Conquest of Ireland. It is my genuine belief that the bridge will collapse into the Glashaboy River unless we can get the HGVs away from the bridge. That is why I have asked for a structural report.

"Common sense is needed. Lorries are getting caught there and this leads to traffic congestion. 

"There should be warning signs before heavy good vehicles approach the junction. There is a sign on the bridge, but it should be placed by the traffic lights crossroad junction which would give them an earlier warning." 

Read More

Over €1.46m spent on Cork Luas project so far but criticism of planning delay remains

More in this section

Taoiseach launches new health programme on northside of Cork city Taoiseach launches new health programme on northside of Cork city
Cork shop sells winning €50,000 ticket in last night's Euromillions  Cork shop sells winning €50,000 ticket in last night's Euromillions 
'Refugees welcome': Strong turnout for solidarity rally in Cork town  'Refugees welcome': Strong turnout for solidarity rally in Cork town 
glanmirecork roadsroad safety
<p> Maggie Blackley, Pat Buckley TD, Kate O'Connell, Sean Sherlock TD and Fionn O'Connell. Pictures: Jim Coughlan.</p>

Fermoy rally hears 'kindness flows through this town like the river'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more