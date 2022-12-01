County mayor urges people to shop in their local Cork towns and villages this Christmas

THE Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins has appealed to people to spend time in Cork County and support the local businesses in their locality this festive season.

The county’s towns and villages have a wealth of unique family-run businesses including several craft collectives supported by Cork County Council.

The Christmas Elves Pop-up Shop is open in Dunmanway until December 24 and features original handcrafted gifts and decorations made by local artists.

Passage West Creates, a collective of crafters and artists from Cork harbour and beyond, is located on Main Street in the town and is open every day until Christmas.

Blackwater Valley Makers has also extended its opening hours for the month of December with local art, craft and design work at its makers shop in the centre of Fermoy and online.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins is asking everyone to spend time in Cork County this Christmas and support the many local businesses on their doorstep this festive season. Pictured at Stowaway Crafts and Toys Bantry are Aaron Quish (aged 5), Olivia Quish (aged 7), Sophia Quish (aged 8) and Amelia Quish (aged 10). Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Speaking about supporting local this festive season, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said: “Christmas in Cork County is really about supporting everyone. It’s giving everyone an opportunity to enjoy this magical time of year while supporting our amazing local businesses.

“When we buy from a local business, we’re helping that person to buy school shoes or a GAA jersey for their child, we’re helping them to put fuel in their car, pay their electricity bill or treat their families to something nice this Christmas.

“By shopping in our local towns and villages we’re also doing our bit for the environment, cutting down on transport costs and reducing our carbon footprint.” As an additional incentive, Cork County Council is providing for special car parking arrangements across its own operated car parks throughout the month of December.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said that retailers and businesses on Cork’s main streets and villages are the “lifeblood of our communities”.

“When people support local shops and suppliers, they are also contributing to the vibrancy, development and growth of their own communities. We are proud to champion incredible entrepreneurs and business owners.” Mr Lucey also encouraged people who are shopping online this Christmas to look at the websites of businesses located in Cork first.

“There is fantastic value and quality to be had and it’s great to know that you’re supporting the locality,” he said.