Taxi drivers call for reversal of new traffic flow system

A spokesperson for the Cork Taxi Council (CTC) has strongly criticised Cork City Council and called for the scrapping of Cork’s new traffic-flow system.

Bobby Lynch, chairperson of CTC, said taxi drivers want to see the reversal of changes introduced three months ago.

“Everyone is cribbing about this, not just taxi drivers, and everyone can’t be wrong,” Mr Lynch said.

“We always had a traffic problem in Cork, I’m driving since the 1970s, but when you have a problem, you fix it, you don’t add to it, and with this new system, they’re after adding to the problem.”

Mr Lynch said the new system is causing “huge traffic problems” all over the city centre, and he accused Cork City Council of not consulting road-users before introducing the new system.

“City Council never sat down and talked to us about the changes, they never did, taxi drivers or the public,” he said.

“They’re after creating one big mess altogether. They need to admit they’ve made a mistake, and put things back the way they were,” he said.

Read More Munster and South Africa players welcomed to City Hall ahead of historic game

Last week, the head of roads policing in Cork, Inspector James Hallahan, said he believed the new traffic-flow system is working quite well and appealed for patience from the public as drivers become accustomed to the scheme, which was introduced three months ago.

His remarks came after Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, had called on Cork City Council to rethink the right-turn ban onto the Christy Ring Bridge for traffic coming from Lavitt’s Quay.

Under the new traffic-flow arrangements, northbound traffic, from the South Ring Road and Parnell Place has had to use Brian Boru Bridge or Michael Collins Bridge and onwards to St Patrick’s Quay and Camden Quay to access the N20, Mulgrave Road and Blackpool.

With the exception of buses, but not taxis, northbound vehicular traffic is no longer permitted to turn right from Merchants Quay onto St Patrick’s Bridge or to turn right from Lavitt’s Quay onto Christy Ring Bridge.

Cork City Council was asked for comment.