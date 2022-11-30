People encouraged to don Christmas attire for Aware's 5K fundraiser 

Aware is encouraging people in Cork to ‘Look after Yours’elf’ this Christmas and help others in their community by taking part in the 17th annual Aware Christmas 5k fundraiser.

The event brings people together physically or virtually to support Aware’s vital services and takes place from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11.

Those taking part can walk, jog, run or hike their favourite 5k route anywhere in the country at a time of their choice over the event weekend and share their efforts and support on social media using the hashtag #WeAreAware.

Those who want to get into the festive spirit of the Aware Christmas 5k are encouraged to dress up, whether it’s a nod to Santa with a hat, a Christmas jumper to keep you warm or a full-on costume with bells and light.

The annual Aware Christmas 5k is one of the charity’s most important fundraising events of the year.

In 2021, 29,000 people directly benefited from Aware’s support services, and a further over 8,000 people took part in education programmes facilitated by Aware.

Head of Fundraising at Aware, Stephen Butterly, said:

By taking part in the Aware Christmas 5k, you can raise vital funds to help us be there for the hundreds of thousands of people across Ireland impacted by depression and bipolar disorder. It’s so important that we all look after our mental health.

“So, taking the time to walk or run or your own, with family or friends, this December, will give people the chance to take a break from the busy pre-Christmas period whilst also helping people in their community who need some support.”

Online registration is now open at aware.ie/christmas5K at a cost of €25 per person.

Each participant will receive a custom medal that doubles as a Christmas tree decoration and a treat from event sponsor Cadbury.