'Make or break time' for many Cork city businesses this Christmas

Cork Business Association is hoping that this Christmas will be a bumper year for spending in the city centre, as many small cafés and restaurants are squeezed by the inflation crisis.

CBA President Kevin Herlihy said the next four weeks are the most important weeks in the year for many retailers in the city centre. “It’s make or break time for them. So far the signs are good. Footfall is really strong and we’re hearing that last week was good despite the bad weather. It is weather dependent.” Mr Herlihy, who runs the Herlihy Centra Group of seven Centra stores with his brother, said if the weather is poor, the public tend to go to the larger shopping centres instead of the city centre.

“There are lots of people with shopping bags going up and down Oliver Plunkett Street. So far so good.” January “is a worry” as credit card bills come in, he said.

“The energy costs are soaring for shops, and cafés and restaurants. That’s obviously a big concern.” However, the signs were good last Saturday, as the city centre was “packed” with shoppers.

There are three major Saturdays left before Christmas. “The mood among retailers in the city centre is very positive,” said Mr Herlihy.

The CBA runs a shop local campaign promoting local brands and businesses and is encouraging people to use the #ShopLocal hashtag on social media posts. The CBA also has a section on its weekly e-zine newsletter that is used for promoting small local companies. In recent issues, they have featured Christmas cruises from Cork Harbour Cruises and gym-wear from Glanmire-based BeKind Apparel.

CBA is also getting behind the Thank Cork It's Christmas Campaign organised by Cork City Council as well as using all its special media platforms to promote shopping in Cork City Centre while supporting local cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels, said a spokesperson.