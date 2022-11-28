Proposed parking changes for Cork city opposed

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the objective of the variation is to better align car parking standards with the current provision of public transport.
Dr Darren McAdam-O’Connell of Cork’s Transport Mobility Forum (TMF) said he opposes the variation as it “attacks the progress that was made, and it’s a step backwards”.
“Under the plan, Cork is divided into zones, with the city centre as Zone 1 being the least car-dependent, while Zones 2, 3, and 4 are increasingly more car-dependent. If the variation comes into force, residents could find themselves moved into a different zone, affecting their transport options, quality of life, and their cost of renting and housing.”
“The variation is to shrink that Zone 1 into a very small area of the city centre,” said Dr McAdam-O’Connell.